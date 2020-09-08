Crystal Lagoons Public Access Lagoons to expand across Africa

In Africa, U.S. multinational water-innovation company Crystal Lagoons totals 29 real-estate projects anchored by crystalline lagoons, and is now breaking into the African market with its revolutionary Public Access Lagoons, also known as PAL™, accessed via ticketed-entry.

These are master licensing agreements, the business of the future, in which investors seek to move forward due to previously unseen returns, long-term security and limited risk, as Covid and Amazon-proof business alternatives.

Interest in PAL, the meeting point of the 21st century, has increased following their success in Japan, the world’s most technological country, and across the U.S., specifically in Texas and Florida, with daily ticket sales revenues amounting to US $50,000, 1,200 visitors and reservations selling-out in advance.

These monumental crystalline lagoons surrounded by white sand beaches become the most beautiful place in the city.

The firm offers investment models with more or less infrastructure, with the most complete options including spaces for road shows, launches, food-halls, weddings, concerts in multiple set-ups such as beaches, terraces, domes, as well as a wide array of gastronomic offerings, retail, amphitheaters and shows.

Other markets that have already signed important master agreements, contracts that involve a significant number of PAL, are the U.S. (16 PAL), Korea (30 PAL), Pakistan (15 PAL) and Central America (18 PAL).

“Italian investors envision that, as these projects are built, they generate a financial pyramid. And, despite a low initial investment, a company can achieve a very high present value,” says Felipe Baldwin Matte, Crystal Lagoons Global Business Director.

“Also, the hotel industry has identified an increase in value in rates and food and beverage consumption up to 200% when hotels include a beach, compared to hotels further inland. Investors have corroborated that, on lower-value land, a hotel that includes a beach as well as PAL elements can benefit from very attractive returns,” he adds.

The multinational is in advanced negotiations to close licensing agreements in Botswana, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola and Egypt, and is negotiating a regional master agreement. In Morocco, it is in talks with a local operator, to develop 9 PAL in Marrakech, Casablanca, Rabat, Tanger, Fez and Saidia.