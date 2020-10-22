Curfew may ease Friday if… ― Sanwo-Olu

After protests in Lagos State turned awry that sanctioned a 72-hour curfew order by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the curfew may now be eased Friday.

Sanwo-Olu stated that once the streets have been cleared and nerve relaxed, “we might slow down the curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at the latest,”

In what started as a peaceful demonstration for the total end to extrajudicial killings by a unit of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), hoodlums took advantage of the situation, attacked protesters and also clamped down on police stations and other properties in the state.