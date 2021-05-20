Customs Area ll Command, Onne Port uncovers N3.7bn Tramadol concealed with ceramic tiles

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area ll Command Onne Port in Rivers State has uncovered one thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven (1387) cartons of prohibited Tramadol tablets with duty paid value (DPV)of N3,719,983,463 concealed with 1000 cartons of ceramic tiles.

The Command also seized the tiles with DPV of N10,743,325 used in concealing the illicit drug

Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Auwal Mohammed who showed the seizure to newsmen in Onne said it was found in 1x40ft container no: MRKU0764717 that was picked as a result of intelligent gathering from international security network; and transferred to the Government Warehouse for 100% physical examination.

“We are always ready to conduct 100 percent examination. We will not be pushed to do anything in a hurry as the clearance procedure is well explained.

“Hundred percent examination is one of the key aspects of the clearance procedure in Nigeria. Therefore, all importers should know that making unclear or false electronic declaration does not mean they will have an easy way out with their consignment.

“Every container that arrive Onne Port must be subjected to 100 percent examination after relevant duties and charges have been paid and necessary procedures followed. But no compromise to examination and all cargoes must be examined. And this is one of the results you are seeing here.

“Ordinarily, you can see that the same carton used to package the ceramic tiles is what was used to package the tramadol 120mg capsules.

“So if you are just doing ordinary surface examination, you will assume that the whole container is laden with ceramic tiles.

“But because of the meticulous way we conduct our examination, we are able to separate between the items used for concealment; which is the ceramic tiles and the actual intent, cargo or consignment being imported” Mohammed said

The drugs were packed in 120mg capsule, 20 satchet per pack, 18 packs per carton

Mohammed said the drugs were picked through an intelligence following a tip off from international security network.

The CAC reiterated that no consignment will be released from Onne Port without the due diligence of hundred percent physical examination.

While investigations are on, Mohammed assured that the importer, agent and their collaborator will be prosecuted in competent court of law.

He assured that customs officers under his watch will continue to abide by the law and shun any form of compromise.