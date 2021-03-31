Customs Service proposes ban on vehicles above seven years

The Controller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), in Abuja on Tuesday, proposed a ban on importation of vehicles that had been used for more than seven years.

Ali stated this at the budget defence session held with The House of Representatives’ Committee on Customs and Excise.

According to the NCS boss, the more the federal government reduced the number of used vehicles in Nigeria, the better for the country.

He said, “We are now working on a policy proposal that will reduce the years of the vehicles that will be imported into the country as used vehicles.

“Our own is to ensure that we have roadworthy vehicles and that is not to say that we want to kill our own home-grown industries.

“It is our hope that our own industries will begin to produce vehicles that we can afford to buy and reduce importation of used vehicles.”