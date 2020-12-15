CWEIC forms new strategic partnership with Cititrust Holdings Plc

The Common Wealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) has welcomed Cititrust Holdings Plc as its newest Strategic Partner and the Group Chief Executive, Yemi Adefisan as an honourable member on the CWEIC’s Global Advisory Council.

At the brief inaugural meeting held online on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the Group Chief Executive, Yemi Adefisan, while stating his opinion on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic globally on Banking and Financial Services, thanked the CWEIC Global Advisory Council for the strategic partnership with CITITRUST Holding Plc.

He noted that with the current slow of affairs in the global economy, there had been an increase in non-performing loans.

He added that part of the Group’s strategic ideas in reducing the non-performing loans to as low as 5% is to improve impeccably on technology to help increase lending facilities and grow clientele base and their businesses.

Cititrust Holdings Plc is a pan-African diversified investment holding company established to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the Financial Services Industry.

The firm has its subsidiaries across 13 countries in Africa which includes Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, South African, Malawi, Kenya, Benin Republic, and others.

The firm has established a reputation for long-term value creation across the economies in Africa is to be the gateway and catalyst for mobilising capital for growth and development.

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council is the Commonwealth’s business network.

With over 90 business and government Strategic Partners from 27 countries and territories, CWEIC has a mandate to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 54 member nations of the Commonwealth.

Every two years, the group hosts the Commonwealth Business Forum in association with the host country of CHOGM and the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office.

The Commonwealth Business Forum 2021 holds in Rwanda.