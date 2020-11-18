Dana begins flight to Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi hails move

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has hailed Dana Air Services for its decision to resume flights to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in the state.

Communications Manager of Dana Air Kingsley Ezenwa, in a statement yesterday, said Ugwuanyi made the remark when Dana Air management visited the Government House in Enugu. The Dana team was led by its Chief Operating Officer Obi Mbanuzuo.

Ugwuanyi said: “We are happy to have a reputable airline like Dana Air in Enugu. Out state is peaceful and our economy is growing really fast. With Dana air in the state, we now have the game changer.

“Enugu is a civil servant state and our people will be returning home soon. We are sure to have very efficient service with competitive fares. We once again laud your decision to resume flights to the Akanu Ibiam International airport and we are also committed to supporting Dana Air.”

Mbanuzuo said the team was in the state to contribute to the economy. He promised that the airline would provide daily flight services from Enugu to Lagos and Abuja.