Dangote begins crude oil production July

March 12, 2020 0

The President, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, will begin oil production in July from two assets he acquired from Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is working with Chinese and Malaysian contractors and has completed a development plan for the Kalaekule field on its Oil Mining Lease 72 asset.

The Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying these in an interview.

He said work would then move to an undeveloped KI discovery on Block 71, a small shallow water asset in South-Eastern Niger River Delta.

