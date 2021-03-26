Dangote Group sponsors training for South-East, South-South journalists

The Dangote Group, owned by Africa’s Richest Man, Mr. Aliko Dangote, has sponsored training for 60 journalists from South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

The journalists who were trained for three days on various aspects of journalism were drawn from diverse sectors of the media, including print, broadcast and online media.

The training was done in partnership with Folio Media Creative Academy (FMCA) and African Institute for Public Policy (AIPP), with top trainers, including the Executive Secretary of AIPP, Professor Sylvester Monye, Dr. Charles Anosike, MD/CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Dr. Uche Nworah and a renowned media trainer, Mr. Lekan Otufodurin.

Representative of the Dangote Group at the training, Mr. Okey Nwankwo, the Dangote Group is deeply involved in corporate social responsibility for communities hosting its businesses.

Nwankwo said: “Today, we are moving away from just our usual corporate social responsibility to communities where our businesses are sited, to also impact on a very critical arm of the society, which is the media.

“This training is meant to equip you with knowledge for the job you do, and we hope that it will impact on the society.”

The Chairman of the FMCA and publisher of Daily Times Newspaper, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, charged journalists to sit up and perform their duties effectively as the watchdog of the society.

The training, which was held at AIPP training centre at Onicha-Ugbo, Delta State, with the theme: “Convergence Journalism,” featured topics like advertising, public relations, social media, convergence media and others.