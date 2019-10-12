Davido, Chioma celebrate unborn son’s corporate endorsement

Newly-engaged couple – Davido and Chioma – have taken to their Instagram accounts to celebrate as their unborn son bagged an endorsement deal with a Nigerian diaper company.

Chioma who uploaded pictures of the event, where the happy and expectant father was spotted beaming smiles,  captioned the picture thus: “My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come, Thank you so much.”.

Davido, also uploaded the same pictures with the caption: “I’m Super Excited. My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi.”

Davido proposed to Chioma with a diamond-encrusted engagement ring on September 12, 2019, but not much was known about the customised ring. It was later revealed that the ring was purchased in a jewellery store, Diamonds by Dorgu, in Hatton Garden, London.

