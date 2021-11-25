Davido launches crypto social token ‘$ECHOKE’

Multiple award winning musician, David Adeleke aka Davido has announced the launch of his cryptocurrency, ‘Echoke social token.’

Davido made the announcement in a Twitter post on Tuesday expressing excitement about the social token.

In the post, he noted that with his social token value created by fans to the benefit of only a few executives in the boardroom would be tickled down back to the people.

“Happy to finally announce this thing we’ve been working on for a while. It’s the ‘Echoke Social Token’. Use the hashtag #EchokeForHere. Every day, millions of fans create value that is captured by a few execs in a boardroom. Not any more. We’re giving the power back to the fans.”

Giving further details about the cryptocurrency, Davido said that the social token would not be sold but be released to fans through periodic giveaways over the next year.

“In the spirit of democracy, we will not be selling the tokens to the public. We will release the tokens to the fans through periodic giveaways throughout the next 12 months. First giveaway on NOV 28th…

Davido said he alongside a Ghanaian tech firm, Bitsika Africa developed the Echoke social token on the Binance smart-chain (BEP-20).

He said the token will give fans access to free giveaways, NFTs, backstage passes, jobs, festivals, exclusive merchandise, media, and hospitality benefits.