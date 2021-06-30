Davido’s aide, Obama DMW dies in Lagos

June 30, 2021 0

Obama DMW, the personal assistant/manager to David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, is dead.

According to reports, Obama DMW died today, Tuesday, June 29, at Ever-care hospital in Admiralty Way, Lagos, over heart failure.

Sources revealed that Obama had complained of having breathing difficulties and drove himself to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Unfortunately, he died a few hours later, and his corpse has been deposited in the mortuary and will be buried tomorrow, June 30.

