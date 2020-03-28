Davido’s fiancée, Chioma, tests positive for coronavirus

Celebrity chef, Chioma Avril Rowland, the fiancée of singer, Davido, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Davido, 27, announced this on Instagram on Friday.

“…My fiancée Chioma, also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still feel fine but because of our travel history we decided to take ourselves and all we’ve come in contact with recently for the COVID-19 test. Unfortunately my fiancée’s test came back positive…,” he wrote.

Chioma and Davido plan to wed later this year.