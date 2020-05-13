Dead US woman not COVID-19 positive, says Delta govt

A coronavirus test carried out by the Delta State Government on the 67-year-old American woman who slumped and died in a hotel room at Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state has returned negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The white American was said to have been invited to Nigeria by a young Nigerian said to be her boyfriend.

It was suspected the woman died of COVID-19 complications, but the coronavirus test results have proved otherwise.

Ononye said the young man also tested negative for the killer virus.

He said, “The lady’s boyfriend who took her corpse to the Orerokpe Police Station was taken to the Isolation Unit, Central Hospital Warri, for fear that he could be carrying the virus.”

The commissioner told residents to be committed to government’s precautionary measures to combat the disease, stressing that was only way to contain the spread.