Defections: We’ll resist attempts to foist one party state on Nigerians – PDP governors

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has vowed to resist an alleged attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one party state on Nigerians.

The Forum, in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, yesterday, claimed the APC presently constituted threat to the country’s democracy.

The opposition governors accused the Federal Government and the APC of deploying threats, intimidation and underhand tactics to force opposition governors into the ruling party.

The Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, defected to the APC on Tuesday to bring to three opposition governors, who had defected to the APC in the last eight months

The PDP recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had reportedly expressed regret that “ Zamfara State is governed by another party other than his own.”

The forum noted that the statement was a clear subtle threat to the governor of the state to join him or face consequences.

“Earlier, all sorts of threats had been deployed by the APC Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee whose only job seemed to be to just lure PDP governors and other PDP stakeholders abandoning in the process their mandate of organising a National Convention.”

The opposition governors noted that if Mr President or APC can spend 10 percent of the energy they use in wooing PDP governors and stalwarts” in tackling insecurity, building infrastructure and the wellbeing of Nigerians, the country would have been better.

“If Nigerians are allowed to express their political preferences through a free and fair election, APC will be roundly rejected,” the forum said.