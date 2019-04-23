Dial-A-Battery, 24×7 road assistance reiterates service delivery across UAE

Dial-A-Battery (DAB), a 24×7 road assistance has been providing car battery replacement, flat tire change and fuel delivery services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since 2011.

Saving customers the hassle and the stress; DAB technicians are equipped to bring automotive solutions to the doorstep.

When going about your everyday routine, a car break-down can be very stressful as battery failure or a flat tire, are situations that a motorist is usually unprepared for.

In such circumstances, a swift and professional assistance is necessary and much appreciated.

Dial-A-Battery is just a call away, available round the clock and committed to get motorists safely back on the road.

Assisting over 50,000 motorists and achieving a commendable brand trust for impeccable services.

Dial-A-Battery celebrates its growth success on word-of-mouth strategy. 35% of their total customers are either people they’ve provided solutions to earlier or someone referred by them.

A service which is reliable and quick when in times of need.

The technical experts from the brand offer no-cost car maintenance consultation to their customers while diagnosing their batteries’ problems.

They are quick to wrap up the whole process, from the customer’s first phone call to the completion of the service.

Moreover, the brand is actively involved in organizing community events that consists of CSR activations and consumer engagement programs.

The brand takes on the responsibility of educating the adults and kids on road safety.

Equipped with state-of-the-art and computerised devices that have been designed to diagnose a battery’s problem thoroughly, Dial A Battery is taking the standards of automotive solutions higher.

Simply call the toll-free number 800-24-7-365 for battery replacement, flat tire change or fuel delivery service.