Dickson picks PDP automatic ticket for Bayelsa senatorial bye-election

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the immediate past governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, an automatic ticket to contest the Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye-election scheduled for October 31.

A a statement on Monday by his Media Adviser, Fidelis Soriwei, said stakeholders and top PDP players from Bayelsa West “decided not to pick the party’s nomination form for the senatorial district out of respect for the former governor.”

It quoted the state PDP chairman, Solomon Agwana, as saying that the people of Bayelsa West were unanimous in their choice of the former governor owing to his track record.

Agwana said, “The stakeholders of other political parties and senatorial districts should come on board to join the popular preference for Chief Dickson as the next senator for Bayelsa West.

“The PDP and the people of the area are prepared to deliver Chief Dickson on October 31, 2020.”