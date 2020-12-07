Dickson wins Bayelsa West Senatorial bye-election by landslide

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has won Saturday’s Bayelsa West Senatorial bye-election by a landslide.

Dickson, who represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 115,257 votes to defeat his rival, Peremobowei Ebebi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 17,500 votes.

The former governor was thus declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Dickson got majority of his votes in Sagbama Local Government.

Sagbama LGA has a total registered voters of 109,420.

Of the 76,805 votes cast at the poll, Dickson polled 68,056 votes while Ebebi got a paltry 7,303 votes. A total of 949 votes were rejected.

In Ekeremor Local Government, with total registered voters of 125,189, with only 59,451 votes cast at the poll, the former governor polled 47,201 votes as against 10,238 votes polled by Ebebi.

A total of 1,804 votes were rejected.

Bayelsa Central and West seats became vacant following the inauguration of Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa respectively.