DigitalSENSE Forum 2021: ISPON President to explore role of Nigerian software in digital economy

The President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, has been slated to give a keynote at the 2021 edition of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), billed for Thursday, June 10, at the Golden Tulip Hotels Essential, International Airport Road, Lagos.

Confirming this in Lagos, the organisers through the Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media inc, Mr. Remmy Nweke, said that ISPON president would be exploring the role of Nigerian software in digital economy within this year’s main theme which centers on Digital Cooperation: Enhancing Multistakeholders Governance for Digital Economy.

Nweke also said that Mba-Uzuokwu, who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), InfoGraphics Nigeria Limited, would precisely dwell on subtheme focus is on the “Role of Nigerian Software in Enhancing Multistakeholder Governance for Digital Economy” as a special guest to the 2021 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series.

DigitalSENSE Africa, Nweke said, is a project of ITREALMS Media group; made up of internationally reputed and award-winning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) for shaping the future of the Internet.

He also said that DigitalSENSE Africa is a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and is excited to have ISPON president to give a keynote at the 12th edition of this forum series on Internet Governance for Development.

In his reaction, ISPON president, Mr. Mba-Uzoukwu commended ITREALMS for the IG4D forum series, saying it’s timely and the anticipated keynote is central to the needs of the times and ISPON’s longstanding objective of elevating the importance of Software Nigeria to the strategic position it deserves in a 21st Century Economy.

“We are particularly pleased with the stated objectives,” he said, and looked forward to exciting forum.

Nweke recalled that this year’s Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development would be presided over by the National President of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adesina Sodiya.

Further, Nweke pointed out that Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu has over 30 years of an eclectic career spanning enterprise solution architecture, design and software development, marketing communications, digital design, strategy, and change/transformation in private and public sectors.

He is the founding Managing Director/CEO of technology solutions provider, InfoGraphics Nigeria the 2-time Microsoft Worldwide Award Partner of the Year, 4-time winner Regional awards, pioneer Microsoft Academic Services Partner responsible for over 300 partners in 7 countries in West Africa, and leading exponent of Enterprise Collaboration solutions in West Africa.

He has also worked in Microsoft Corporation as General Manager (Anglophone West Africa) overseeing a 7-country portfolio as a member of the Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) executive management team. He left Microsoft in 2008 to pursue his vision of a borderless Africa as Managing Partner of GrandCentral, a technology strategy consulting and project management firm focused on critical national information technology infrastructure in government, healthcare, education, oil and gas, as well as media cum entertainment and financial services among others.