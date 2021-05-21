Divert infrastructural funds to tackle insecurity – Abdulsalami

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has advised the Federal Government to forget infrastructural development and divert all necessary funding to the security forces to secure peace in the country.

According to Abdulsalam, if there is no peace, there cannot be a country as he stressed the need for government to stop every unnecessary development across the country and focus on security.

Abdulsalam made this statement when the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, paid him a visit to commiserate with him over the death of the father of Senator Sani Musa, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District.

He said, “My suggestion is that due to the overstretching of our security forces, I think all the necessary funding should be given to the security forces. I suggest that we look at the unnecessary development issues in the country and do the needful to make life bearable and let us face this insecurity by diverting the necessary funding to secure peace in this country. If there is no peace, there will be no country.”

Abdulsalam further prayed that those making life difficult for Nigerians would look at reasons why they need to give peace a chance.

The Senate President appreciated the advice of the elder statesman saying that the courage, resolve and determination of Nigerians would help the nation surmount its current challenges.

He said, “Every single hand is needed on deck today. As leaders, elected or appointed, we have responsibilities and obligation to the citizens. We need the support of the citizens as well to solve the numerous problems that Nigeria faces today.”