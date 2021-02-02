DJ Cuppy to sue Davido’s aide for defamation

Ace disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has taken to her social media accounts to set the records straight about allegations made against her by one of popular singer Davido’s aide, Afeare Isreal.

Based on Isreal’s bio on Instagram, he claims to be Davido’s personal logistics manager.

A few days ago, Israel took to his Instagram account to make some allegations against DJ Cuppy over her issues with singer, Zlatan Ibile.

He wrote, “Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step by flushing a full fake friend like Cuppy who was just using his head all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for her fundraising where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo until tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to carter for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”

Responding to Isreal’s Instagram post, the disc jockey has said that there was no contract breach between her and Zlatan Ibile for the song, Gelato, and she is set to sue Isreal for defamation of character.

She wrote, “For the record… There have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers… However, as @IsrealDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artist money, I am suing him for libel and defamation!”