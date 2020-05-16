Dokpesi doubts COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment

…we don’t give test results to individuals, says NCDC

Founder, DAAR Communication Limited, Raymond Dokpesi, who just recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease said he was confused and wanted to know the difference between malaria and coronavirus.

Dokpesi, who answered questions from newsmen after he was discharged said he was demanding explanation from medical experts because the drugs he was giving were malaria drugs and yet he was told he had coronavirus.

He complained that he was discharged without seeing results of tests conducted by the agency to assert he was positive for the virus.

“I still have doubts in my mind and I need to be educated. What’s the difference between COVID-19 and malaria? Every drug we were given were malaria medications.

“A number of persons who tested positive were checked in reputable labs, hospitals in Abuja and were found to have malaria parasites in their blood streams. When did malaria become synonymous with COVID-19?”, he asked.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said its role is not to provide coronavirus test results to individuals but to “coordinates communication” of test results between its laboratories and states.

“It is important to emphasise that the NCDC does not provide results to individuals,” NCDC said in a tweet on Friday.

“Our role as the national public health institute is to coordinate the communication of results between testing laboratories and States, who then communicate with individuals,” it added.