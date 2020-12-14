Don’t blame security agencies for insecurity – DSS

Nigerians have been told to stop blaming government and security agencies for not tackling insecurity when they have failed to secure the cooperation of the citizens especially in intelligence gathering.

Yusuf Bichi, director general, Department of State Services (DSS), who made the charge, said Nigerians should give their support to rid the country of all forms of criminality instead of pointing at security forces.

The DG, who was represented by the service’s spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, spoke at a Security and Emergency Awards (SEMA 2020) event in Abuja, where the service was conferred award by Emergency Digest, a subsidiary of Image Merchants

“We call on Nigerians to support security agencies and government. Security is no longer for government and security, there is need for collaborative efforts and partnership. You continue to stay in your comfort zone and blame security agencies for all, but the information that the security agencies need, have you brought it?

“All those bad people are part of our communities and live in our neighbourhood. If you know one, tell the security agencies about them. If you have not done all these, its time for us to have a rethink, it is time for us to have a change of mind to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any kind of insecurity”, he said. – The Sun.