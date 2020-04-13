Don’t relax in fight against COVID-19, says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday urged Nigerians not to relax in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He advised Christians to always pray and ensure peace, despite the troubles they are facing.

Adeboye, who spoke in a live broadcast by the DOVE Television, at the 2020 Easter service monitored by our correspondent, said the good news is that God is in control of the situation.

The cleric said COVID-19 will soon be over.

He said: “I want to bring good news to someone. I want to tell you that my God is not dead, he is alive. Not only is he alive, he is in control. If you have any doubt, the situation in recent time should show you that he is in control.

“I want to also advise that we should remain on our guards. It will be unwise to relax too soon. And when I said relax, I am not talking about being anxious, I am talking about becoming careless.

“We are not out of the woods yet, we will be and it won’t be too long. As I told you before, there were those who said the whole thing would be over by the end of March. Some people said it will rain for seven days and then it will be over. That’s what the prophet said, but your little dad, who is a pastor, who is not a prophet, told you that this thing is going to be on until God has proved beyond all doubt to the entire world that he is in charge.

“Until the whole world have had a compulsory holiday. I hope you are enjoying your holiday? I am enjoying mine. It might be a little bit difficult, but like some of us, who do not know how to slow down, God himself has to apply the break.

“I want to assure you, your tomorrow also will be alright. Between every two days there is always a night.”

Pastor Adeboye, who spoke on the topic: ‘New Beginning’, said he still hears from God.

He said: “Early this year, God told me that the world will be like a child in convulsion and the whole world will be on a compulsory holiday.

“l heard God clearly that the world will go on a compulsory holiday.

“When you watch the news and you see great nations where people move around, cities that never go to sleep, but today are completely deserted. God is alive and still in control and whether you like it or not, by the mention of the name of Jesus, every knee will bow.”