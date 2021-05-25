Don’t stand in the way of agitations for Yoruba nation – Akintoye warns Tinubu

The President, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye has warned National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others not to stand in the way of agitation for Yoruba Nation.

South-West APC leaders met on Sunday in Lagos and took a position kicking against Yoruba Nation and every form of secession.

Akintoye, in a statement on Monday warned Tinubu and other Yoruba leaders at the meeting not to stand against the interest of Yoruba people.

He said they must not swim against the tide.

Akintoye stated that Tinubu and others would certainly regret their decision, adding that when they come to regret their decision he hoped they would have the courage to change.

“It is a pity that in rejecting the Yoruba nation state and clinging to Nigeria, they have taken a decision which they are certain to regret.

“My prayer is that when they come to regret it, they will have the courage to change it and thereby re-establish themselves in the swelling current of Yoruba thought, Yoruba desire, and Yoruba expectations,” he stated.