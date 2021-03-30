DPR sacks six deputy directors

The country’s oil industry was yesterday thrown into confusion as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) sacked six of its seven Deputy Directors in a major shake up described by stakeholders as a Tsunami.

The affected deputy directors are; Head, Corporate Services, Mr. Isa Tafida; Head, Engineering and Standard, Engineer Akann Musa; Head, Downstream Monitoring and Regulation, Mr.Mohammed Alaku; and Head, Upstream Monitoring and regulation, Mr. Enorense Amadasu.

Others are; Head, Safety, Health and Environment, Mr. Olusanya Bajomo; Head, Planning, Mr. Johnson Ajewole; and Head, Gas Monitoring and Regulation, Mr. Musa Zagi.

