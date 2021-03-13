Dr Joe Nwodo, patriarch of Nwodo family, dies at 77

The family of Igwe J. U. Nwodo of the famous Ukehe House, has announced the passing away of their patriarch, husband, father, grandfather and brother, Agadagbachiliuzo Joseph Nnabuchi Nwodo, the Agadagbachiriuzo1 of Ukehe aged 77 years.

Nwodo completed his earthly race on the March 10, at a hospital in the United Kingdom after a protracted illness which he battled indefatigably.

A statement signed by Emeka Nwodo, son of the deceased on behalf of the family, stated on Friday, March 12, stated that Joe lived a very fulfilled life.

He was one of the most notable politicians to emanate from Nsukka cultural zone also known as Enugu North Senatorial zones, and indeed Nigeria; once a presidential aspirant of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, when he showcased a political style and flair that was second to none.

“He was a social phenomenon. A man who wrote the most brilliant and sesquipedalian speeches. Gigantesque in size and in intellect. Many referred to his intellectual and literary ability as “a gift,” inborn”, “a knack”, “a talent”. One thing was certain, Joe Nwodo operated on a literary frequency higher than most, one that could only be compared to a supernatural being, “god-like”. He was indeed a rare breed. A mastermind, and genius of our time,” the statement said.

“The late Nwodo was a lover of the poor, “Ochendo umu-ogbenyi”. His love and ambitions for the great people of Nsukka was unfathomable as it was immeasurable,” it said.

He is survived by his wife, children grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and the great people of Nsukka who remained embedded deeply in his heart, mind and lips even at the point of death.

Burial details will be communicated by the family in due time.

“Farewell to the incomparable legacy, the enigma, the legend, that is Joe Nwodo, Ochendo, Agadagbachiriuzo1 of Ukehe. Ochendo lives on!” the statement said.

The late Nwodo was a brother to the 9th President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo.

He was poised to contest and win the 1991 governorship election on the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention in Enugu state.

Upon his disqualification, his younger brother, Okwesilieze Nwodo, was asked to run, and was subsequently elected governor of Enugu State in 1993.

Also, he was a presidential aspirant who ran neck and neck with Malam Adamu Ciroma at the NRC convention in Port Harcourt.

His other brother is Nnia Nwodo, former minister of aviation under President Shehu Shagari, and minister of information under President Abdusalami Abubakar.

Former governor of Enugu State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, was one of the first political leaders to send a condolence message.

Nnamani, the Senator representing Enugu East, yesterday lamented over Nwodo’s demise, describing him as “a foremost political leader in Enugu State.”

He said the death of Dr. Nwodo has created a huge void in the political landscape of Enugu State and beyond.

In his condolence message to the Nwodo family, Nnamani noted that the late senior scion of the Nwodo dynasty was an ebullient political leader with an admirable charisma, intellect and candour.

The former governor pointed out that the late Nwodo was one of the dependable elder statesmen who worked for the peace, unity and development of Enugu State.

”Enugu State and indeed Nigeria have both lost a political colossus and unrepentant nationalist who believed in the sanctity of our unity as one nation under God,” he said.

He urged the government and people of Enugu State to take solace in the fact that late Dr. Nwodo lived an exemplary life and left indelible footprints in the sand of time

A veteran journalist, who is very close to the Nwodos, Mr Ike Abonyi, dwelled somewhat on the life and times of the late Nwodo.

In the post, titled: “Heaven Opens as ‘Agada gbachiri Uzo’ is Gone”, Abonyi wrote:

“A good man left this earth yesterday night to heaven. A man whose heart is as huge as his physical size, a man of all people irrespective of size and status. An extraordinary intellectual, a constitutional lawyer par excellence.

“I announce to you the death of Dr Joe Nwodo, the patriarch of the Nwodo dynasty.

“Recall the NRC Presidential aspirant in the stillborn third republic in 90s, the man who took Port Harcourt by storm with grammar.

“Recall also the gubernatorial aspirant of old Enugu state who was disqualified at the last minute and his junior brother Dr Okwesilize Nwodo took his campaign clothe few days to election and became Governor.

“Dr Joe is the Senior man of the Nwodo family of Ukehe, Enugu state, senior brother to former Governor Okwesilize Nwodo and Immediate past President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, chief John Nnia Nwodo.

“He died last night in London after a protracted illness.

“You were the early Nsukka elite who encouraged and mentored me in Journalism in Lagos in the 90s. We will miss you, rest in peace.

“This is just to respond to barrage of calls from people especially younger journalists whose knowledge of the Nwodos is only on Okwesilize and Nnia.”