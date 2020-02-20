Drop case or face disgrace, Imo stakeholders warn Ihedioha

Imo stakeholders, Wednesday, urged the former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioaha to hearken to the voice of reason and discontinue his legal battle against Governor Hope Uzodinma or face unmitigated disaster in his political career.

According to them, unless Ihedioha drops his review case at the Supreme Court, he may turn into a political leper after being defeated again by Governor Uzodinma.

Former chairman of Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Price Lemmy Akakem; prominent businessman and philanthropist, Chief John Enyogasi and chairman of Traditional Rulers Council in Orlu, Eze Godwin Okeke, averred that Ihedioha might be heading to political perdition because of his obduracy in pursuing a matter that the Supreme Court had given a seal of finality.

While Akakem, who hails from Owerri zone, same as the former governor, deplored the conduct of the former governor, which he said was reprehensible, confrontational and combative against the Supreme Court, Enyogasi cautioned Ihedioha against portraying himself as a sour loser.

On the other hand, Eze Okeke said as traditional rulers, they were worried about the bitterness being exhibited by Ihedioha against his fellow politician, warning that such conduct will engender bad blood among his people.

The stakeholders, who spoke separately on the heels of the review case sought by Ihedioha, urged him to be a sportsman and accept the Supreme Court verdict in good faith while waiting for 2023.

Akakem expressed displeasure at the rash of protests allegedly engineered by Ihedioha with the attendant insults on both the justices and the Supreme Court as an institution, noting that it was unbecoming for someone who had held the high office of Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives.

He said apart from the conduct of Ihedioha in the last one month that he was removed from office, he had sought to degrade the judiciary, which is a pillar of democracy.

Akakem said Owerri people were famed for their civilised conduct because of their education and exposure, and wondered why Ihedioha would seek to desecrate the very institution that will help him in his political career in future.

On his part, Enyogasi said Imo elders were embarrassed by the way Ihedioha had turned politics into a do-or-die affair, and cautioned him to be careful because of the future.

“He is still a young man with a lot of prospects. He should not do or say things that would be used against him tomorrow. Just like other important Nigerians have said, now is the time for Ihedioha to throw in the towel,” he said.

In his submission, Eze Okeke said as non-partisan people, the traditional rulers owe it as a duty to all Imo citizens to conduct themselves in a manner that will not bring shame to the state.

He said his colleagues were not happy the way Ihedioha had carried on as if there is no tomorrow, instead of accepting defeat gallantly and wait for his turn.