Dry season: Enugu govt takes safety measures against fire outbreak

The Enugu State Fire Service said it will on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, commence campaign on safety measures against possible fire outbreaks in the state.

In a statement by the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, the fire safety campaign, which will focus mainly against indiscriminate bush burning, will begin in markets such as the popular Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Timber Shed Enugu and forty-two other markets across the state.

Engr. Ohaa added that the campaign will also involve, walk/road shows to major streets in the metropolis, the three Senatorial Zones of the state, churches and communities.

Reiterating the agency’s preparedness in the event of any fire outbreak or emergency in Enugu State, the Chief Fire Officer disclosed that “the essence of the fire safety enlightenment campaign is to re-awaken safety consciousness and precautions in the people’s mind as the dry season is here”.

He maintained that “the agency will use other avenues available in spreading the message of fire safety, prevention and precautions” and went further to urge those travelling to always switch off all electrical appliances.

Engr. Ohaa also urged residents of the state to endeavor to make use of qualified technicians and engineers in electrical installations in their buildings, advising them to uphold safety tips to prevent fire outbreak during this dry season in order to safeguard their lives and property.

“Very importantly, rampant fire outbreaks constitute one of the calamities common at this period of the year. This is as a result of the harmattan, which is associated with dryness and wind. The harmattan haze with extremely dry, dusty wind blows. Quite a lot of fire outbreaks are often recorded since there is dry wind, which makes it easy for fire to spread at the slightest ignition”, the Chief Fire Officer explained.