DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, confirms raid on residence

The Department of State Services (DSS) has declared Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho wanted.

The DSS also confirmed that its operatives carried out a midnight raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan Oyo State.

The Secret police noted that a gun duel that lasted for an hour offered Igboho the chance to escape.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunnaya, who disclosed this Thursday night at the national headquarters of the secret police, also advised Igboho to turn himself into the nearest security.

“Those cheering and eulogizing him may appeal to or advice him to do the needful,” Afunnaya said. “He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law.

Afunnaya said the raid on Igboho’s residence was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place.

“On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine men, suspected to be Igboho’s guards. Six of them were armed with AK-47 guns and three others, with pump-action rifles.

The DSS spokesman said the raid was carried out in the early hours Thursday by a joint team of security operatives.

He also confirmed an earlier report that two of Igboho’s armed men were gunned down in the course of the exchange, adding that the rest were subdued and arrested.

“Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable.

“Afterwards, the team procedurally searched the house and subsequently recovered the following seven 7 AK-47 assault rifles, three pump action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five cutlasses, one jack knife and one pen knife.

Other items recovered included two pistol holsters, one binocular, a wallet containing five thousand US dollars, local and international driver’s licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name; two whistles and 50 cartridges.

Other items were 18 walkie-talkies, three voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour, two laptops and his international passport and those of many others.

Afunnaya noted that further exploitation and forensic analysis are ongoing.

Aside from the items recovered from the building, about thirteen suspects including twelve (12) males and one (1) female were arrested and brought to Abuja. While one suspect is being profiled, the other twelve (12) paraded here were Abdulateef Ofegbaye, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwafelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.