DSS goes after Igboho’s financiers, probes aides’ call logs

The Department of State Services (DSS) has begun an analysis of the call logs of the detained aides to Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

It was gathered that the DSS would carry out a forensic analysis of the call logs, messages and other contents on the phones of the 13 aides of Igboho who were arrested during Thursday’s raid on his Soka, Ibadan residence.

The suspects are: Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde (aka Lady K), Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diekola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

Igboho has gone underground since his Ibadan residence was raided by men of the DSS ahead of a major rally in support of the call for Yoruba nation in Lagos on Saturday.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunaya, had told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the raid was carried out based on an intelligence report that Igboho had stockpiled arms in his residence.

Two persons were killed during the operation.

The agency presented seven AK-47 rifles allegedly recovered during the raid on Igboho’s house, as well as three pump-action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five cutlasses, one jack-knife, one pen knife, two pistol holsters, a pair of binoculars, a wallet containing $5, local and international driving licences in his name, ATM cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name, two whistles, 50 cartridges and 18 walkie-talkies.

Others are three charm jackets/traditional body armour, two laptops, one Toshiba and one Compaq laptops, Igboho’s passport and those of his aides.

Afunaya claimed that five of the AK-47 rifles recovered from Igboho’s residence were snatched from the Nigeria Customs and Immigration personnel at Idi-Iroko, Ogun State.

He explained that Igboho and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination had become well-armed and determined to undermine public order.

Following this development, it was gathered that the secret police planned to go after Igboho’s collaborators and financiers.

Multiple sources said DSS investigators hoped to track down those offering financial and material support to the agitation for the creation of Yoruba Nation.

It was also gathered that the secret police would liaise with the International Criminal Police Organisation to apprehend Igboho wherever he may be hiding.

“The service is in the process of liaising with the Interpol to track down the fugitive. He will be watch-listed so he can be arrested wherever he may be found.

“Our forensic experts would comb the call logs and other contents of the phones of all the suspects in custody. We hope to harvest a trove of information that could lead to Igboho’s financiers and collaborators in the coming weeks,” a DSS operative confided in one of our correspondents on Friday.

Also, another top DSS official told one of our correspondents that the phones seized from Igboho’s home would be examined and this could also expose the identities of those sponsoring him.

“It is standard procedure to process suspects and their phones. Igboho didn’t know we were coming, hence he was unable to take away his passport and other items. Operatives are currently searching through the seized phones, WhatsApp chats and other things.

“This could expose the identities of people sponsoring Igboho and those supporting him,” the source said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the invasion of Igboho’s residence, the President of Oodua Worldwide, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group headquartered in Canada, Prince Adewale Ojo, described the DSS’ action as “callous, oppressive, barbaric and smirks of obvious favouritism deliberately skewed to favour a section of the country against others.”

Ojo wondered why a section of the country had been terrorising the citizens of Nigeria without let while Igboho, “who is carrying out a peaceful agitation would be the target of the government.” – Punch.