DSS releases Buhari critic, Salihu Yakasai

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the sacked aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Salihu was arrested on Friday following his comments asking for President Buhari’s resignation if he could not stop the kidnapping of citizens.

His brother Abdullahi Yakasai announced his release in a tweet, posting a photo with Salihu.

“Alhamdulilah. My brother @dawisu is out. Thank you all #freedawisu”, Abdullahi tweeted.

On 27 February, Abdullahi had alerted the world that his brother was missing from 5pm on 26 February, the day he tweeted the call for resignation by the APC government led by Buhari.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties.

“Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign”, Salihu tweeted.

Some hours after, DSS arrested him.

His brother alerted the world about his fate.

“My Brother Salihu Tanko Yakasai @dawisu has not been seen since or heard of since yesterday around 5pm. Pls if you have any information about his whereabouts kindly notify us pls.”

The DSS initially denied Salihu’s arrest but later admitted they took him.

The arrest was condemned by many Nigerians on social media.

Simultaneously, Governor Ganduje announced Salihu’s sack as one of his aides.