Dubai Police hand over Hushpuppi to FBI

The Dubai Police have handed over Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Igbalode, also known as Hushpuppi to the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Also extradited was Olalekan Ponle aka Woodberry, said the Dubai Police in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, FBI Director, Christopher Wray, “praised the exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cybercrime including the recent arrest of Raymond Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” and Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka “Woodberry””.

The two suspects were recently arrested in the UAE during an operation dubbed Fox Hunt 2.

The suspects, alongside others, were said to have committed money-laundering and multiple cybercrimes, to the United States.

The DPF revealed that upon the arrest of Hushpuppi and other members of his crew, they discovered that fraud amounting to 1.6 billion dirham (N168bn) had been perpetrated by the gang.

No fewer than 1,926,400 persons from different parts of the world were also said to have fallen victim to the suspects.

According to the police, 13 luxury cars, estimated at 35 million dirham (N3.7bn) were recovered from the house, where the suspects were arrested