Due to family pressure to marry, I don’t mind being second wife – Ruth Eze, Nollywood actress

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has revealed how her family members are putting tremendous pressure on her to settle down.

The Imo State-born thespian disclosed that due to her mother’s pressure on her to marry, she would not mind being a second wife as long as the man agrees to a white wedding.

“My mother is on my neck to get married but I can’t afford to marry a poor man, truth be told. So, I have been calming my mum down. I told her if I don’t look well and rush into marriage, I might rush out before she knows it.

“For now, I’m here waiting for true love and without money, love can’t be true and sweet. I also don’t mind being a second wife as long as he agrees we have a white wedding. In addition, younger lovers are welcome; if the person has the qualities I want in a man and he is equally rich. In fact, I have been crushing on Williams Uchemba. Gosh! I love him so much, I wish he would just come and marry me,” Ruth gushed.

The actress, however, admitted that she has remained celibate since breaking up with her former lover.

“It might shock you, but (I’ve had) no sex since I left my ex some years ago. Since then, I have not seen whom I am compatible with. I have not seen or met that guy I can’t go a day without talking to. I’m looking out for a man that is dark, God fearing, financially buoyant, honest, tall and always smells nice”, she added. – The Sun.