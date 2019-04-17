Easter: Gov. Oyetola approves free train ride for Osun citizens

The Osun State Government on Tuesday announced the schedule of movement of free train transportation of citizens of the state from Lagos to Osogbo, the state capital, during the Easter celebrations.

In continuation of its practice during festive periods, the government said those travelling from towns on the route between Lagos State and Osun State would also benefit from the free trip as approved by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Adeniyi Adesina, said the all-expenses paid trip, “whose objective is to give relief, will stop over at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo states.”

The schedule of movement of the train indicates that the train will depart from the Iddo Terminus in Lagos by 10am on April 19 and will be expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station in Osogbo by 6pm.

“For the return journey to Lagos on Monday, April 22, the train will depart from the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station in Osogbo at 10am and arrive at the Iddo Terminus in Lagos by 6pm,” Adesina added.

Since coming on board on November 27, 2018, it is the second time the Oyetola administration will be providing free train ride for citizens going home for festivals.

The first time was in December 2018.

Several people have benefitted from the free train movement since it was initiated by the Osun State Government in 2011.