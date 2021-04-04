Easter: PRP calls for unity, tolerance among Nigerians

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to imbibe the culture of living in unity and tolerance for one another.

In a statement on Sunday, the National Chairman of PRP, Alhaji Falalu Bello, OFR, said that “as compatriots, we should always be encouraged by the biblical verse – Ephesians 4:2 which says, “with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love.”

Jesus Christ had lived in peace and harmony with his contemporaries and he advocated for that. Thus, it is incumbent upon all of us to live by his noble examples.

For over 60 years, Nigeria has been in bondage of saboteurs and buccaneers. Nigerians have been chosing wolves in sheep clothing at various stages of our political life as a nation.

We have witnessed a lot of political manifestoes and manifestation of severity. Our agitation and desperation to break out of vicious circle of bad governance occasioned by our selfish leaders in the past had dragged us into quagmire of deception. We are all aware of the current pack of wolves who came in the robe of Messiahs to deceive us. We should not allow this negative experience repeat itself in the future.

Despite the aforementioned realities, it is unarguable that the beautiful ones are not yet born and our Moses has not yet come but there is something sure and certain; we cannot remain in this fog of insecurity, poverty and penury forever facilitated by the misrule of the current and previous administrations.

Although, we know that truly the past and current governments had done enormous harms to our nation than good, we still urge fellow Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love demonstrated by Jesus Christ and always express concern for the pains of the vulnerable and victims of this aimless government.

All Nigerians, from all faiths, regions and tribes are victims of bad governance that has been ravaging Nigeria for long. Therefore, we should not continue allowing bad leaders at all levels to keep dividing us along ethno-religious and sectional lines. We are all Nigerians and citizens of one Nigeria.

We should be patriotic and tolerant of fellow citizens regardless of their tribes, religions, sections or social classes.

Finally, the PRP wishes all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration”, the statement added.