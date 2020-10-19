Ebonyi govt to build ranches for herdsmen in 13 LGAs

Ebonyi Government has announced plan to establish ranches in 13 council areas.

The government also pledged commitment to maintaining a cordial relationship between herders and farmers in the state.

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr.Cletus Ofoke, stated this during a security meeting with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria(MACBAN), Ebonyi Committee on Herders/Farmers Matters, members of the local government advisory committee, Council Chairmen, and Technical Assistants (TAs) to the Governor on Security and Herdsmen Matters, held in Abakaliki.

Ofoke said the ranches would be utilised by local herders for breeding of local cows, adding that the idea was part of government’s efforts to prevent local cows from going into extinction.

Ofoke said government was committed to ensuring a harmonious relationship and peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers, noting that the governor had approved the appointment of 13 Technical Assistants (TAs) and supervisors in all the 13 council areas including some herders to mediate on issues affecting herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Chairman of MACBAN in the South East Zone, Gidado Sadiq, lauded Governor David Umahi for appointing some of their members as Technical Assistants and supervisors, assuring that his people would remain law-abiding and civil in their relationship with farmers in the state.