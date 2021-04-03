Ebonyi massacre: Igbo won’t fold arms, allow themselves be killed — Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo Socio-Cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried the killing of scores of Igbo in Ebonyi State by herdsmen, warning that the ethnic nationality would not tolerate unjust killing of her people.

The Professor George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze described the killings as “senseless and gruesome,” and added that the reaction of the Igbo youths “is a natural reflex.”

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said it owes it a duty to condemn violence any where in Nigeria; but warns that “the Igbo cannot fold their arms while being massacred. The Igbo love for peace is not in doubt but will not allow persons or groups to take undue advantage of the Igbo discipline, fortitude, hospitality and decent civilization.”

He continued: “I still urge the Igbo youths to beat a retreat. The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-Wide, Ambassador Prof. George Obiozor is most disturbed about all these and has assured that the siege scenario in Igbo land cannot continue.”