Ebonyi: More Umahi aides resign, defect to PDP

Three more aides of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, have resigned their appointments with the state government.

The aides, who until their resignation were technical assistants to the governor, are Nwigbo Ransomed, Amaechi Nwovu and Onweagu Chika.

It was learnt that following their resignation, the ex-aides had joined the Peoples Democratic Party from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This is coming barely three days after two aides of the governor resigned their appointments and defected to the PDP from the APC.

The letters of resignation of the latest defectors were dated March 16, March 10 and February 22, 2021, respectively.

The respective letters of resignation stated, “I, Onweagu Chika, most sincerely wish to appreciate you for your appointing me as a Technical Assistant on Water Resources. I am indeed humbled for your kind gesture to me as I served in your government. I hereby resign.”

“I, Amaechi Nwovu E., most humbly bring to your notice, Your Excellency, of my resignation as a Technical Assistant to the Governor on Water Resources with effect from March 10, 2021. The reason for my resignation is personal and best known to me.”

“Please, accept this letter as a formal notification to resign my position as a Technical Assistant to the Governor on Environment effective from February 22, 2021. I am Nwigbo Ransomed.”

Investigation revealed that 13 appointees of the governor had so far resigned their appointments since Umahi defected from the PDP to the APC last November.