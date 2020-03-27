Ebonyi shuts down borders

Ebonyi Government is to shut down all entry points into the state as from Saturday March 28 to persona and vehicles, except those on essential services.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr.Kenneth Ugbala, in a statement, yesterday, said the position of the government was that everybody should remain in one location until the coronavirus pandemic was tackled.

He urged the people of the state to inform family members, visitors, friends and well-wishers about the new directive even as he warned that violators would be arrested and arraigned before the COVID-19 Examination Room.

‘”All entry/exist points, both land and sea in Ebonyi State shall be barricaded.Given the foregoing, only vehicles on special duties, such as those carrying foodstuff, drugs, oil, petroleum and gas as well as construction materials shall be exempted from this directive as long as such drivers are not carrying passengers. Meaning, only driver alone will be allowed with such vehicles on essential duties,” Ugbala said.