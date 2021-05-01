Ebubeagu not formed to fight IPOB, ESN –South-East governors

Governors of the South East region yesterday said the zone’s joint Security outfit Known as Ebubeagu was not formed to confront the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) or its Security arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi,stated this in Abakaliki while distributing 40 Siena Bus and 20 Hilux Vans to members of Ebubeagu and other security outfits in the state.

He noted that the formation of Ebubeagu became imperative in order to complement the police and other conventional security agencies in protecting the lives and properties of the people.

He urged political leaders especially in the zone to desist from actions and comments capable of worsening the security situation in the zone.