Ecobank offers merry, mobile season with new mobile app

Christmas is typically a fun-filled season for everyone; for parents it’s a time to spend time with their children, for friends it’s a time to enjoy the company of one another and for kids it’s a time to see Santa Claus. For everyone, it’s generally a time of merriment. Regardless of which category you belong, one thing is clear – Christmas is the busiest time of the year; with holidays, travel, shopping, and festivities.

With so many activities to engage in during this season, the last thing you want to worry about is how to carry out your transactions, seamlessly and effortlessly. To help you get around this season the merry and mobile way, we have made exciting new updates to our mobile banking app, Ecobank Mobile. It offers a brand-new, better, faster experience. The Ecobank Mobile version 4.0 is already available for download at Apple and Android app stores. If you’re wondering why you need to download this new version, here are some cool reasons why:

Less clicks more bliss; you now get your registration and log in done faster coupled with more exciting, intuitive and interactive interface.

No need for account numbers. Send money to anyone via email or SMS. Simply select the recipient from your Contacts and send money to their email or phone number. They will be able to get the money even if they don’t have an Ecobank account.

Need some raise to get through this season? Request money from friends and loved ones via the app.

Create virtual cards for safe shopping. Enjoy the convenience of a virtual card without worrying about it being linked to your account. No strings attached! Create as many virtual cards as possible and gift them this season.

Split the bill fuss-free. Going out with buddies this season? We make it easy. Share the expenses as you desire, your friends will get notifications on what they need to refund you. It’s a smart way to get your money back without hounding.

Personalised experience- this app knows you, recognises your face and fingerprints. The new version comes with biometrics and Face ID to ensure super safe login.

Pay like a Boss with EcobankPay: Don’t let long queues disrupt your rhythm this holiday. Pay the fast and stress-free way with EcobankPay on Ecobank Mobile. Simply scan the QR code or dial *326*6*Amount*Terminal ID# to pay. Cash and POS are not the only way, save yourself POS charges; make the switch to EcobankPay. When next you are at the store and need to pay, ask the merchant for EcobankPay.