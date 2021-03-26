Edo 2020: Osinbajo to declare 20th National Sports Festival open

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will declare the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, open on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Edo State Deputy Governor, disclosed this during a meeting of the LOC, in Benin City.

The sports fiesta will be held from April 2 to 14, in various venues in Benin City, Edo State, after several postponements occasioned by disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an earlier statement, Shaibu said the Games Village will be open on April 2, 2021, for athletes/officials, adding, “The torch of unity will arrive in Edo State on April 3, and will go round the 18 local governments in the state. It will arrive at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium main bowl on April 6, where the governor will light it up.”

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are to arrive in Benin City four days to the commencement of the festival, to monitor compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“All the non-pharmaceutical measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will be provided for by the state government at the various venues and camps,” Shaibu added.