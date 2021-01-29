Edo convicts 16 for violating COVID-19 protocols

An Edo mobile court sitting in Benin and presided over by a Chief Magistrate, Bright Oniha, has convicted 16 people for disobeying the directive of the state government on compulsory use of face masks and restriction of movement between 10pm and 5am.

The convicts, after pleading guilty to the offence, were sentenced to three hours of community service on the premises of the Edo State High Court, Benin.

The chief magistrate discharged and acquitted three other persons – Blessing Imasuen, Abu Bala and Elvis Elechi.

He said one among the three accused was arrested inside his hotel room, while two others, who are bouncers, were arrested on the hotel premises, noting that the bouncers proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were at their duty post preventing customers from gaining entrance at the time of their arrest.

The 16 convicts are Osagie Obamedo, Kelvin Osabuohien, Emmanuel Jobson, John Samson, Richard Asho, Adesogie Blessed, Moses Jacob, Godson Onluige, Emmanuel Mamadu, Lorito Igwe, Adesuwa Enogiemwan, Jasper Iwuozor, Grace Peter, Emmanuel John, Endurance Akugbe and Victory Basil.