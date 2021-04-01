Edo govt begins recruitment of academic, non-teaching staff for College of Education

The Edo State Government has commenced recruitment of academic and non-teaching staff for the state’s College of Education, ahead of the college’s reopening.

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Maris Stella Imasuen, in a statement, reassured the government’s commitment to the training and empowerment of teachers in the state.

She explained that the exercise was in line with the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to sustaining a highly-motivated and professional teaching workforce.

Some non-teaching positions for recruitment include Deputy Registrar, Administrative Officers, Deputy Bursar, Chief Accountant, Account Officers, Director of Works and Nurses.

Others are Technologist/Technical Staff/Instructors; Confidential Secretaries/Typist/Computer Operators; Computer Engineer; Clerks, Laboratory Assistant/Attendant; Sports Coach/Curator/Grandmen; Farm Assistant/Artisans/Craftsmen as well as Drivers and Messengers.

Academic staff positions include Chief, Principal and Senior Lecturers; Lecturers I, II and III and Assistant Lecturers.

The Permanent Secretary said “Each applicant should submit with their application, thirty (30) copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae and Credentials within three (3) weeks.”

Governor Obaseki had late last year revealed that the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has given approval for the establishment of the Edo State College of Education, with three campuses in Abudu, Igueben and Afuze, catering for the three senatorial districts of the state.

He noted that “each school is specializing in a specific aspect of teacher education. The one in Abudu will have a digital training centre to train primary school teachers; the school in Igueben will focus on secondary school and science teachers, while the one in Afuze will specialise in training teachers in Technical Education, Physical Education and Special Education.”