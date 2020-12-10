Edo govt continues screening, revalidation of state pensioners 

The Edo State Government will tomorrow, Friday 11th and Saturday 12th December, 2020 continue with the screening and revalidation of pensioners who are state government retirees from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Edo State Pensions Bureau, Saylor Juwobor, in a statement, urged “pensioners in the locality who could not get screened on the earlier scheduled dates due to the security situations that arose in the area to come forward for their screening on the new date.”

Juwobor noted that “the ‘AM ALIVE’ screening for pensioners in other Senatorial Zones still holds as scheduled in the earlier Public Service Announcement.”

According to him, “It is hereby announced by the Edo State Pensions Bureau and the Information Communication Technology Agency that the ‘AM ALIVE’ screening of State Pensioners in Uhunmwode Local Government Area will continue at the Council Hall, Ehor, on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th December, 2020.

“State Pensioners in the locality who could not be screened on the earlier scheduled dates due to the security situations that arose in the area are advised to come forward for their screening on the dates stated above.

“Government is committed to screening all State Pensioners in their locality to ensure that the exercise is stress free.

“In the meantime, the ‘AM ALIVE’ screening in other Senatorial Zones still holds as scheduled in the earlier Public Service Announcement.”