Edo govt pays June salaries, pensions

The Edo State Government on Friday paid June salaries and pension to workers and retirees in the state, in furtherance of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to keep to its promise of prompt remuneration to sustain the welfare of workers.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., in a statement, reassured that the Obaseki-led administration will sustain its commitment to workers’ welfare, ensuring that public servants and retirees get what is rightly due them for their service to the state.

According to him, “The Edo State Government has paid June salaries and pension to workers and retirees, in continuation of the trend of meeting its statutory obligation well before the end of the month.”

Noting that the government remains committed to the welfare of workers in the state, Ogie noted, “The Edo State Government will not relent in its efforts at sustaining its worker-friendly disposition and ensuring an enabling environment for workers to perform optimally.

“It is imperative that workers reciprocate this gesture by displaying an unalloyed commitment to their duties and supporting the governor in the actualisation of the ‘Making Edo Great Again’ Agenda.”