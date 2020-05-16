Edo govt plans to ease COVID-19 lockdown

Edo Government said it plans to ease COVID-19 lockdown in the state, after reviewing progress made towards curbing the spread of the disease.

Mr. Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor said this in a statement by Mr Ebomhiana Musa, his Chief Press Secretary, on Friday in Benin.

“As part of efforts to ease the partial lockdown, the government has set up a committee to advise it appropriately with a view to relaxing some of the measures.

“The state has recorded a total number of 92 cases out of the 812 tested in the three testing centres across the state.

“We intercepted seven trucks loaded with persons from the northern part of the country this week.

“Aside from the fears of the spread of COVID-19, the government is worried over the security implications.

“The influx was worrisome, as the government was being careful given the fact that Nigeria is operating a federal system of government, with free movement of citizens guaranteed by the constitution,” he said.

The deputy governor enjoined residents to ensure total compliance with laid down guidelines, saying that the fight against the pandemic was not the responsibility of the government alone.