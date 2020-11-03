Edo govt reviews curfew from 10pm to 6am

The Edo State Government has adjusted the curfew time in the state to span between 10pm and 6am daily, effective from today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said “the state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10pm to 6am daily, as against 6pm to 6am. The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”

He reiterated that the government is fully committed to the security of lives and property and is working with security agencies to ensure peace and order is fully restored in the state.