Edo govt sensitises traders on tax payment

The Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) has sensitised and enlightened traders on the state’s new tax regime.

In a meeting with leaders of the Edo State Butchers Association led by Mr. Akhere Odijie, the EIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Igbinidu Inneh said the new tax regime which kicks off on August 1, 2021 would enable government to regulate butchering, document derivable data and come up with policies that favour the traders.

He explained that veterinary inspection fees are different from taxes, noting that tax is based on economic activity while the veterinary fees are paid to the government for services rendered by the veterinary doctors who certify the fitness of consumed livestock.

He said the meeting with the traders was held sequel to a resolution of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), directing the EIRS to ensure a proper record of livestock operators in the state.

On their part, the butchers expressed appreciation to the EIRS on its new reforms, which has afforded the butchers the opportunity to interface with officials of the tax authority and raise questions to clear their doubts.