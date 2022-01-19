Edo govt set to deliver specialist hospitals in 3 senatorial districts

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said the specialist hospitals which the government plans to build in the three senatorial districts of the state will be ready and open to the first set of patients by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the government is pursuing nuanced reforms in the health sector to ensure the delivery of efficient and quality healthcare services to Edo people.

The governor said the government is decentralizing the state’s health system with world-class Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state that will be the first point of contact for patients.

“It is only based on reference from these units that you can now come to a specialist hospital. We intend to provide world-class services that will stop medical tourism; you can afford these services through keying into our health insurance policy,” he noted.

Speaking on the construction of the specialist hospitals in the senatorial districts, Obaseki noted, “The designs for specialist hospitals across the three senatorial districts are already on as we look at other options especially in Edo North. This project will be ready by the last quarter of 2022 as the facility will be open for the first set of patients when we are celebrating Alaghodaro this year.”